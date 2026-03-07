Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says no deal with Iran until ‘unconditional surrender’
US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue as Israel’s bombing of Lebanon kills at least 217 people, injures almost 800, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.
- US President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as Tehran continues to strike targets in Israel and Gulf region with drones and missiles.
- Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says the US and Israel “recognise no red line in committing their crimes” against his country, as “densely populated” civilian areas are being bombed.