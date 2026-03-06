Live updates,

Iran live: Trump says Iran being ‘demolished’ as Gulf attacks continue

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says ‘no reason why we should negotiate with the US’ as Washington cannot be trusted.

Motorists drive along an expressway as plumes of smoke rise after a strike in Tehran on March 5, 2026. Israel pounded Tehran with fresh strikes and Iran targeted Kurdish guerilla groups in Iraq on March 5 as a spiralling war in the Middle East engulfed the entire region. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
By Ted Regencia and Zaid Sabah
Published On 6 Mar 2026

  • US President Donald Trump said Iran is being demolished “ahead of schedule and at levels people have never seen before”, claiming the country now has “no air force, no air defence” and the air force is “gone”.
  • Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said Iranian forces are “waiting” for any US ground invasion and are ready to “disgrace those corrupt American officials by killing and capturing thousands”.