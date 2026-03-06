Live updatesLive updates,
Iran live: Trump says Iran being ‘demolished’ as Gulf attacks continue
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says ‘no reason why we should negotiate with the US’ as Washington cannot be trusted.
- US President Donald Trump said Iran is being demolished “ahead of schedule and at levels people have never seen before”, claiming the country now has “no air force, no air defence” and the air force is “gone”.
- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said Iranian forces are “waiting” for any US ground invasion and are ready to “disgrace those corrupt American officials by killing and capturing thousands”.