Iran live: US Senate backs Trump’s attacks on Tehran, Israel pounds Lebanon
US and Israel bombard Iran as Israeli forces hammer Lebanon and the widening conflict causes energy prices to spike.
Published On 5 Mar 2026
- The United States and Israel continue to pound Iran, killing at least 1,045 people since Saturday, as Israeli forces also hammer Lebanon.
- The US Senate backs President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, voting 53 to 47 to block a resolution to stop the air attacks.