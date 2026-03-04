Live updatesLive updates,
Iran live news: US embassy in Dubai hit; Israel pounds Tehran, Beirut
US and Israel continue to bombard Iran and Lebanon, as Tehran’s counterstrikes disrupt oil flows in the Middle East.
Published On 4 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump contradicts Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s rationale for the war on Iran, saying he ordered US forces to join Israel’s attacks because he believed Tehran was about to strike first.
- The US and Israel keep up attacks on Iran, hitting the building of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom, as the death toll since Saturday has risen to at least 787.