Live updates,

Iran live news: US embassy in Dubai hit; Israel pounds Tehran, Beirut

US and Israel continue to bombard Iran and Lebanon, as Tehran’s counterstrikes disrupt oil flows in the Middle East.

A person stands on the roof of a building looking at a plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 22 seconds 03:22

Unpacking US justification for Iran attacks

By Brian Osgood
Published On 4 Mar 2026

Save

  • US President Donald Trump contradicts Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s rationale for the war on Iran, saying he ordered US forces to join Israel’s attacks because he believed Tehran was about to strike first.
  • The US and Israel keep up attacks on Iran, hitting the building of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom, as the death toll since Saturday has risen to at least 787.