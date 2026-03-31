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Iran war live: Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in Dubai port; 3 UN troops killed
Leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan meet in Jeddah as US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue, and Iranian counterattacks hit Gulf nations.
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Published On 31 Mar 2026
- The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation says an Iranian attack on the giant Al-Salmi oil tanker at the Dubai Port has caused a fire, warning that it could lead to an oil spill.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told Al Jazeera that President Donald Trump “always prefers diplomacy”, but warned Iran of “real consequences” over the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.