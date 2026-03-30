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Iran war live: Kuwait power station hit; Israel downs Houthi drones
Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian raid on a power and desalination plant as attacks across the Gulf continue.
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Published On 30 Mar 2026
- US-Israeli strikes hit a petrochemical plant in Iran’s Tabriz and knock out power across parts of Tehran, as Iranian forces target an industrial zone in southern Israel, sparking a fire and fears of a chemical leak.
- Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states report intercepting drones and missiles.