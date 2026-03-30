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Iran war live: Trump says wants to take Iran’s oil; Kuwait power site hit

Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian raid on a power and desalination plant as attacks across the Gulf continue.

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This UGC image posted on social media on March 29, 2026 and verified by AFP staff appears to show a destroyed US Air Force Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, primarily used for air traffic control, in the aftermath of a projectile strike at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia and Zaid Sabah
Published On 30 Mar 2026

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  • United States President Donald Trump says in an interview he wants to “take the oil in Iran” as Tehran accuses Washington plotting a ground attack despite publicly pushing for a negotiated deal.
  • Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states report intercepting drones and missiles.