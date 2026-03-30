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Iran war live: Trump says wants to take Iran’s oil; Kuwait power site hit
Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian raid on a power and desalination plant as attacks across the Gulf continue.
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Published On 30 Mar 2026
- United States President Donald Trump says in an interview he wants to “take the oil in Iran” as Tehran accuses Washington plotting a ground attack despite publicly pushing for a negotiated deal.
- Kuwait says an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states report intercepting drones and missiles.