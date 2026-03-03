Live updatesLive updates,
Iran live news: Israel bombs Tehran, Beirut; Strait of Hormuz ‘closed’
Iran strikes energy infrastructure across the Gulf as IRGC announces closure of Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 3 Mar 2026
- Israeli forces continue their assault on Tehran and Beirut, including a strike on the Iranian state broadcaster, as the death toll in Iran and Lebanon surpasses 600 people.
- US President Donald Trump says the military campaign against Iran could last about four weeks, pledging that Washington will do whatever it takes to destroy Tehran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.