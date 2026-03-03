Live updates,

Iran live news: Israel bombs Tehran, Beirut; Strait of Hormuz ‘closed’

Iran strikes energy infrastructure across the Gulf as IRGC announces closure of Strait of Hormuz.

A person looks on as smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 25 seconds 00:25

Witness describes Israeli-US ‘double-tap’ strike on downtown Tehran

By Brian Osgood, Zaid Sabah and Ted Regencia
Published On 3 Mar 2026

Save

  • Israeli forces continue their assault on Tehran and Beirut, including a strike on the Iranian state broadcaster, as the death toll in Iran and Lebanon surpasses 600 people.
  • US President Donald Trump says the military campaign against Iran could last about four weeks, pledging that Washington will do whatever it takes to destroy Tehran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.