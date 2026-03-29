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Iran war live: Tehran warns US, Israeli universities; Houthis fire missiles
Antiwar protesters rally in Tel Aviv and US cities, as attacks kill a family of four in Iran’s Bushehr province and damage a water facility in Khuzestan.
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Published On 29 Mar 2026
- The US and Israel continue to launch strikes on Iran, killing a family of four in the Bushehr province and striking a water facility in Khuzestan province, as Tehran threatens retaliatory attacks on Israeli and US universities in the Middle East.
- Yemen’s Houthis have launched a second missile and drone assault on Israel, promising to continue until Israel “ceases its attacks and aggression”.