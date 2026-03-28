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Iran war live: Trump again slams NATO’s lack of support for war on Tehran

Iranian Red Crescent says more than 92,600 civilian units damaged across the country in US-Israeli attacks.

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epaselect epa12854185 Rescuers work at a site following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the village of Al Saksakiyah, southern Lebanon, 27 March 2026. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, at least 1,116 people have been killed and over 3,229 others injured in airstrikes across Beirut's southern suburbs and villages in southern Lebanon since the start of renewed hostilities. EPA/STRINGER
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Erin Hale
Published On 28 Mar 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has said he is “very disappointed” with NATO’s response to the war on Iran. Speaking at a business conference, Trump said: “I’ve always said NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.”
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned a “heavy price” will be exacted after Israel attacked two civilian nuclear sites and steel factories, while Iran’s military warned the US and Israel that they are “playing with fire” by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure.