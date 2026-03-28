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Iran war live: Trump again slams NATO’s lack of support for war on Tehran
Iranian Red Crescent says more than 92,600 civilian units damaged across the country in US-Israeli attacks.
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Published On 28 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump has said he is “very disappointed” with NATO’s response to the war on Iran. Speaking at a business conference, Trump said: “I’ve always said NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.”
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned a “heavy price” will be exacted after Israel attacked two civilian nuclear sites and steel factories, while Iran’s military warned the US and Israel that they are “playing with fire” by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure.