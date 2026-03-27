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Iran war live: Trump delays attacks on Iranian energy sector by 10 days

Iranian missiles, drones continue to target Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan as Trump says Iran has ‘chance to make a deal’.

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FILE PHOTO: Emergency personnel respond at a site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL/File Photo
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 27 Mar 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says he will further delay attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days – until April 6 – as he continues to claim talks with Iran on a peace deal are going “very well”.
  • An unnamed senior Iranian leader told the Reuters news agency that officials in Tehran had received a US peace proposal, which the official described as “one-sided and unfair”.