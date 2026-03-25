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Iran war live: Trump again says talks under way; 12 killed in south Tehran
US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue despite claims of talks, with at least 12 killed and 28 wounded in one attack on Tehran.
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Published On 25 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump again says negotiations are under way with Iran after Tehran said claims of talks were “fake news”.
- US and Israeli attacks on Iran continue, with at least 12 people killed and 28 wounded in one raid in southern Tehran.