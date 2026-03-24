Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Tehran says Trump’s peace talk claims are ‘fake news’
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps calls Trump a ‘deceitful American president’, saying his ‘contradictory behaviour will not make us lose sight of the battlefront’.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 24 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump announced that discussions are ongoing with Iran to “determine whether a broader agreement can be reached”, saying that “this time, Iran means business; they want to settle. They want peace”.
- But Tehran denied that talks with the US are taking place, with Iran’s parliamentary speaker saying such claims are “fake news” and being “used to manipulate financial and oil markets”.