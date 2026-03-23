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Iran war live: Tehran vows to ‘completely close’ Hormuz if power plants hit
US-Israel attacks on Iran continue as Israeli forces blow up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon.
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Published On 23 Mar 2026
- Iran says it will completely shut the Strait of Hormuz and launch retaliatory attacks on regional energy and water infrastructure if the US attacks its power plants.
- Israeli forces blow up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon, in an attack President Joseph Aoun says is a “prelude to ground invasion”.