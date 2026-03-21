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Iran war live: Trump says no ceasefire as Khamenei issues defiant message
Trump calls NATO cowardly over lack of support for Iran war, says Strait of Hormuz should be protected ‘by other nations who use it’.
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Published On 21 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump says he does not “want to do a ceasefire” with Iran. “You know you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side,” Trump tells reporters.
- Trump calls NATO allies “cowards” over lack of support for his war on Iran, brands the Western military alliance “a paper tiger” without the US.