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Iran war live: Tehran warns of intensified strikes if energy sites targeted
Iran strikes Israeli oil refinery in northern city of Haifa, launching attacks on regional energy facilities after Israel targets Iran’s South Pars gasfield.
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Published On 20 Mar 2026
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran used only a “fraction” of its firepower in attacks on regional energy infrastructure after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gasfield, and warned of “zero restraint” if Iran’s energy facilities are targeted again.
- Iran’s attack on the Ras Laffan gas facility will cut Qatar’s liquefied natural gas export capacity by an estimated 17 percent, which could disrupt supplies to Europe, Asia and beyond.