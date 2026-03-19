Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Qatar, Saudi energy sites attacked; Riyadh says trust gone
Iranian strikes come after Israel attacked Iran’s South Pars gasfield, with President Pezeshkian warning of ‘uncontrollable consequences’ that could ‘engulf the entire world’.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 19 Mar 2026
- Qatar orders Iranian security and military attaches to leave the country after Iranian missiles cause “extensive damage” to its main gas facility at Ras Laffan.
- UAE shuts down the Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi after an Iranian attack, while Saudi Arabia said two of its refineries were also attacked. Riyadh says “the little trust that remained in Iran has been completely shattered”.