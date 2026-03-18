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Iran war live: Tehran mourns Larijani, Soleimani; 2 killed in Israel

Iran launches attacks on Israel, killing two people, as Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia report intercepting more missiles and drones.

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Neighbours look at the remains of Haim Azikry's home that was burned following a Hezbollah rocket attack, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Nahariya, northern Israel, March 17, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 18 Mar 2026

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  • Iran confirms the killings of its security chief, Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani after Israel said it carried out both assassinations.
  • Iran launches more strikes on central Israel, with at least two people reported killed from severe shrapnel wounds.