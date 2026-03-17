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Iran war live: Trump scolds allies for not joining Strait of Hormuz mission
‘For 40 years, we’re protecting you’: US President Donald Trump criticises allies’ reluctance to commit forces to open the key waterway for Gulf oil exports.
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Published On 17 Mar 2026
- An Amnesty International investigation finds the US responsible for the attack on an Iranian primary school that killed at least 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.
- Germany says it has no intention of joining the US-Israeli war as Europe’s foreign policy chief says EU nations have “no appetite” to send forces to ensure open navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran says it has closed access “to our enemies”.