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Iran war live: Tehran rejects Trump claim on talks; fire near Dubai airport
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran never sought a ceasefire with the US, and is ready for a long war.
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Published On 16 Mar 2026
- US and Israeli forces pound Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismisses US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran wants truce talks.