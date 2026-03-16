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Iran war live: Tehran rejects Trump claim on talks; fire near Dubai airport

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran never sought a ceasefire with the US, and is ready for a long war.

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Iranians clear the debris from damaged homes following a military strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on March 15, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia and Zaid Sabah
Published On 16 Mar 2026

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  • US and Israeli forces pound Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismisses US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran wants truce talks.