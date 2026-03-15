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Oscars 2026 live: Sinners, One Battle After Another race for Academy gold

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners enters tonight’s race with a record 16 Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director.

Oscar statue is protected by plastic in the red carpet area, Friday, March 13, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in preparation for Sunday's 98th Academy Awards ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Workers prepare the decor for the 98th annual Oscars on March 13 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
By Allison Griner and Brian Osgood
Published On 15 Mar 2026

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  • The 98th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are set to begin on Sunday at 7pm Eastern (23:00 GMT) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
  • Director Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners enters the race with a record 16 Academy Award nominations – the most of any film in Oscar history – including nods for categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.