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Oscars 2026 live: Sinners, One Battle After Another race for Academy gold
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners enters tonight’s race with a record 16 Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director.
Published On 15 Mar 2026
- The 98th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are set to begin on Sunday at 7pm Eastern (23:00 GMT) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
- Director Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners enters the race with a record 16 Academy Award nominations – the most of any film in Oscar history – including nods for categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.