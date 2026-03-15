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Iran war live: Trump urges allies to keep Hormuz open amid Gulf attacks

US President Donald Trump says allies who rely on Gulf oil must help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

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Emergency personnel and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment building in the southern Lebanese town of Haret Saida, on the outskirts of Sidon, on March 14, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Adam Hancock
Published On 15 Mar 2026

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  • The US and Israel continue their attacks on Iran, with missiles striking multiple sites across the central Isfahan province. At least 15 people have been killed.
  • US President Donald Trump says allies who rely on Gulf oil must help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.