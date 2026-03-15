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Iran war live: Trump urges allies to keep Hormuz open amid Gulf attacks
US President Donald Trump says allies who rely on Gulf oil must help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
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Published On 15 Mar 2026
- The US and Israel continue their attacks on Iran, with missiles striking multiple sites across the central Isfahan province. At least 15 people have been killed.
- US President Donald Trump says allies who rely on Gulf oil must help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.