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Iran war live: US bombs Iran’s Kharg Island, warns oil facilities next
Intense strikes target central Tehran as US president says ‘powerful’ bombing raid hit Iranian forces on Kharg Island.
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Published On 14 Mar 2026
- President Donald Trump said US forces “obliterated” Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, located off the southwest coast of Iran, and warned oil infrastructure there could be attacked next.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Tehran says “huge blasts” rocked central Tehran after thousands rallied in Iran’s capital in a show of support for Palestinians and in defiance of attacks by the US and Israel.