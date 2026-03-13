Live updates,

Iran war live: Trump says war going ‘well’ as Gulf under wave of attacks

Israeli strikes kill dozens more in Lebanon, including 5 children among nine people killed in attack on village of Arki, near Sidon, Lebanese Health Ministry reports.

epa12814719 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on a building in Beirut's Bashura neighbourhood, Lebanon, 12 March 2026. More than 640 people have been killed and over 1,600 others injured in airstrikes across Beirut's southern suburbs and villages in southern Lebanon since the start of renewed hostilities. The Israeli military stated it is conducting strikes across the country targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and personnel. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 13 Mar 2026

  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement since replacing assassinated father, Ali Khamenei, calling for bases hosting US forces in region to close or attacks will continue.
  • Israel’s military announced start of new “extensive wave” of strikes on Iran’s capital Tehran as Israel issued forced evacuation orders amid new attacks on Lebanon’s capital Beirut.