Iran war live: Trump says war going ‘well’ as Gulf under wave of attacks
Israeli strikes kill dozens more in Lebanon, including 5 children among nine people killed in attack on village of Arki, near Sidon, Lebanese Health Ministry reports.
Published On 13 Mar 2026
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement since replacing assassinated father, Ali Khamenei, calling for bases hosting US forces in region to close or attacks will continue.
- Israel’s military announced start of new “extensive wave” of strikes on Iran’s capital Tehran as Israel issued forced evacuation orders amid new attacks on Lebanon’s capital Beirut.