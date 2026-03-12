Live updates,

Iran war live: Oil tankers hit in Iraq, Tehran sets 3 conditions for peace

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian demands recognition of Tehran’s rights, war reparations and guarantees against future aggression.

Mourners attend the funeral of Father Pierre al-Rahi, a priest who died of injuries he sustained from Israeli fire, according to medics and first responders, in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, March 11, 2026,
[Karamallah Daher/ Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 12 Mar 2026

  • Two foreign oil tankers have been attacked in Iraq’s port of al-Faw as Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia intercept more Iranian missiles and drones.
  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian outlines three conditions to end the war: recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression.