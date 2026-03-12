Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Oil tankers hit in Iraq, Tehran sets 3 conditions for peace
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian demands recognition of Tehran’s rights, war reparations and guarantees against future aggression.
- Two foreign oil tankers have been attacked in Iraq’s port of al-Faw as Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia intercept more Iranian missiles and drones.
- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian outlines three conditions to end the war: recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression.