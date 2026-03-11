Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Tehran says US, Israel have hit nearly 10,000 civilian sites
Iran accuses the US and Israel of targeting civilians, saying more than 1,300 have been killed across the country since the war began.
Published On 11 Mar 2026
- Explosions rock Tehran as Iran says US and Israeli forces have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country, and killed more than 1,300 civilians since the war began 11 days ago.
- The US military said it destroyed 16 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels after President Donald Trump warned of grave consequences if oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.