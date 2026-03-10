Live updates,

Iran war live: Trump says conflict will be over soon; Gulf attacks continue

US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue as Iranians rally in support of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defence inspect a damaged building after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026.
By Zaid Sabah and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Mar 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says the US and Israel are close to achieving their war objectives in Iran and that the conflict could be over “very soon”, though it would not end this week.
  • Large crowds have gathered across Iran in support of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as US and Israel’s deadly bombardment continues.