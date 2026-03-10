Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says conflict will be over soon; 40 killed in Tehran
US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue as Iranians rally in support of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Published On 10 Mar 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the US and Israel are close to achieving their war objectives in Iran and that the conflict could be over “very soon”, though it would not end this week.
- Large crowds have gathered across Iran in support of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as US-Israeli attacks continue. At least 40 people were killed in one strike in eastern Tehran.