LIVE: Israel approves measures to expand its powers in occupied West Bank
The rules will make it easier for Israeli settlers to buy land in the occupied West Bank and give Israeli officials more powers to enforce its laws on Palestinians in the area.
Published On 9 Feb 2026
- Israel’s security cabinet has approved a series of sweeping measures to expand its powers across the occupied West Bank, including easing the sale of Palestinian land to Israeli settlers and expanding the powers of Israeli authorities in areas under Palestinian control.
- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called the Israeli decision dangerous, illegal and equal to de facto annexation, urging US President Donald Trump and the UN Security Council to intervene.