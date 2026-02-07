Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran’s top diplomat addresses Al Jazeera Forum in Doha
Today’s event focuses on Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and the state of the Arab world.
Published On 7 Feb 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is addressing the Al Jazeera Forum in Qatar’s capital, Doha, today, amid tensions with the United States.
- The event, from February 7 to 9, looks at the extent of geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, based on the consequences of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, as well as its pivotal role in reshaping the political scene in Syria, from the fall of the Assad regime to discussions of regional and international power balances, and their implications on the future of the region and international relations.