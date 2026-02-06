Live updatesLive updates,
US-Iran talks live: Critical talks to begin in Oman in push to prevent war
US and Iranian officials are holding talks in Muscat amid escalating tensions and a US military buildup in the Gulf.
Published On 6 Feb 2026
- US and Iranian officials are set to hold talks in Oman amid weeks of escalating tensions and fears of a military confrontation between the two countries.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has travelled to the Omani capital Muscat for the discussions, while United States President Donald Trump’s advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also set to take part.