Live updates,

US-Iran talks live: Critical talks to begin in Oman in push to prevent war

US and Iranian officials are holding talks in Muscat amid escalating tensions and a US military buildup in the Gulf.

TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 1: A state building is covered with a giant anti-U.S. billboard depicting a symbolic image of the destroyed USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) aircraft carrier in downtown Tehran, Iran on February 1, 2026. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei today warned of ‘regional war’ if the United States should attack Iran following heavy military deployments by Washington in the Gulf. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Video Duration 02 minutes 09 seconds 02:09

US-Iran talks in Oman to focus on Tehran's nuclear programme and lifting of sanctions

By Christine Maguire and Edna Mohamed
Published On 6 Feb 2026

Save

  • US and Iranian officials are set to hold talks in Oman amid weeks of escalating tensions and fears of a military confrontation between the two countries.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has travelled to the Omani capital Muscat for the discussions, while United States President Donald Trump’s advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also set to take part.