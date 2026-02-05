Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Second day of US-led war talks start in UAE
As fighting rages, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators continue US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi after ‘productive’ first day.
Published On 5 Feb 2026
- Ukraine, Russia and the United States are holding a second day of talks in Abu Dhabi as fighting rages on nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
- Kyiv says the first day of negotiations was “substantive and productive”, though there was no apparent breakthrough and major differences remain.