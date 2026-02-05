Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Second day of US-led war talks start in UAE

As fighting rages, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators continue US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi after ‘productive’ first day.

Ukrainian service members attend military training.
Pressure mounts on Ukraine, Russia to strike peace deal as civilians bear the brunt of war

By Patrick Keddie and Christine Maguire
Published On 5 Feb 2026

  • Ukraine, Russia and the United States are holding a second day of talks in Abu Dhabi as fighting rages on nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
  • Kyiv says the first day of negotiations was “substantive and productive”, though there was no apparent breakthrough and major differences remain.