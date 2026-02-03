Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump, Petro to meet at the White House after months of tensions
US President Donald Trump is set to welcome Colombian President Gustavo Petro only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.
Published On 3 Feb 2026
- US President Donald Trump is set to welcome Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro to the White House at 11am (16:00 GMT), only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.
- Trump on Monday suggested that Petro, who has continued to criticise Trump and the US operation to abduct Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, seems more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Colombia.