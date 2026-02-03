Live updatesLive updates,
Trump-Petro live: US, Colombia leaders meet at White House amid tensions
US President Donald Trump welcomes Colombian President Gustavo Petro only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.
Published On 3 Feb 2026
- US President Donald Trump has welcomed Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House, only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.
- Trump on Monday suggested that Petro, who has continued to criticise Trump and the US operation to abduct Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, seems more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Colombia.