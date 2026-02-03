Live updates,

Trump-Petro live: US, Colombia leaders meet at White House amid tensions

US President Donald Trump welcomes Colombian President Gustavo Petro only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.

Handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency press office showing Colombian President Gustavo Petro (L) shaking hands with his counterpart, US President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington on February 03, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 46 seconds 02:46

US-Colombia tensions threaten decades of security and business ties

By Joseph Stepansky and Brian Osgood
Published On 3 Feb 2026

Save

  • US President Donald Trump has welcomed Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House, only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country.
  • Trump on Monday suggested that Petro, who has continued to criticise Trump and the US operation to abduct Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, seems more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Colombia.