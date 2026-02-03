Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills Palestinian as 5 allowed to exit Gaza for medical care

Israel kills Palestinian as only 5 allowed to exit Gaza for treatment.

Palestinian patients wait to cross the Rafah border.
Video Duration 01 minutes 47 seconds 01:47

Gaza patients in limbo amid Israel’s ‘pilot reopening’ of Rafah crossing

By Umut Uras
Published On 3 Feb 2026

  • Only five Palestinian patients in critical condition were permitted by Israel to leave Gaza on the first day of the Rafah crossing’s reopening after nearly two years of forced closure.
  • Israeli soldiers kill a Palestinian south of Khan Younis early Tuesday as the death toll continues to rise after days of deadly attacks on civilians, including children and women.