Pakistan-Afghanistan live: Calls for dialogue amid deadly border clashes

Pakistan said it targeted Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s Kabul and border regions; UN chief says civilians also impacted.

Taliban soldiers sit next to an anti-aircraft gun while on lookout for Pakistan's fighter jets, in Khost province, Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 28 Feb 2026

  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern” amid Pakistan, Afghanistan clashes and called for “immediate” dialogue.
  • Residents of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and border regions described panic and injuries following Pakistani Air Force attacks.