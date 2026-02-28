Live updatesLive updates,
Pakistan-Afghanistan live: Calls for dialogue amid deadly border clashes
Pakistan said it targeted Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s Kabul and border regions; UN chief says civilians also impacted.
Published On 28 Feb 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern” amid Pakistan, Afghanistan clashes and called for “immediate” dialogue.
- Residents of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and border regions described panic and injuries following Pakistani Air Force attacks.