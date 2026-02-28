Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks Iran, US official says US took part in strikes
Multiple explosions heard in Tehran, elsewhere, as Israel launches attacks on Iran with US help.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 28 Feb 2026
- Israel says it has has launched a missile attack against Iran, while a US official has told Al Jazeera the United States took part in the strikes.
- Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country. There was no immediate official Iranian reaction.