US-Iran talks live: Nuclear talks to kick off in Geneva amid tensions
Third round of indirect negotiations to take place amid a massive US military build-up in the Middle East.
Published On 26 Feb 2026
- Negotiators from Iran and the United States are due to hold a third round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva, Switzerland.
- The discussions will take place amid a massive US military build-up in the Middle East, with a number of countries warning their citizens to leave Iran due to the threat of possible US attacks.