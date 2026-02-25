Live updatesLive updates,
Modi in Israel live: India’s PM to meet Netanyahu, address Knesset
India’s PM Modi will mark his second visit to Israel with the two countries having deepened ties under the Hindu nationalist PM.
Published On 25 Feb 2026
- Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said there is a “tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation”.