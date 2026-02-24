Live updates,

State of the Union live: Trump to address nation amid tariff, Iran tensions

The US president is expected to use the primetime platform to push his agenda and bolster support before the midterms.

President Donald Trump leaves after an event to proclaim "Angel Family Day" in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump set to deliver first State of the Union of his second term in a divided America

By Joseph Stepansky and Brian Osgood
Published On 24 Feb 2026

  • United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term to Congress, with remarks starting at 9pm (02:00 GMT, Wednesday).
  • The State of the Union offers Trump a primetime platform to tout his political agenda before November’s midterm elections, and he is expected to highlight gains in improving crime, immigration, and the economy.