LIVE: Wounded Palestinians prepare to leave Gaza as Israel opens Rafah
Published On 2 Feb 2026
- Thousands of sick and wounded Palestinians are eagerly waiting to leave for urgent medical care abroad as Israel says it will open the Rafah border with Egypt today for “limited” transfers.
- The Rafah crossing – after being closed by Israel for nearly two years – will reportedly operate for six hours a day and allow the exit of only 150 people, with 50 individuals greenlighted to enter Gaza from Egypt.