South Korea convicts ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life in prison by Seoul court for his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea
South Korea’s ex-president Yoon given 5-year jail term in martial law case

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 19 Feb 2026

