LIVE: South Korea convicts ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life in prison by Seoul court for his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Published On 19 Feb 2026
- South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been found guilty of masterminding an insurrection over his short-lived imposition of martial law in 2024.
- The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoon to life in prison after ruling that he was the leader of the December 3, 2024 insurrection.