LIVE: Ex-UK Prince Andrew Mountbatten arrested amid Epstein scandal
Andrew, the former British prince, was stripped of his title last year over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Published On 19 Feb 2026
- Former United Kingdom royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, UK media reports.
- Police did not name the individual they arrested but confirmed the arrest of “a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk”.