Russia-Ukraine talks live: Geneva talks resume, Kyiv sanctions Lukashenko

Ukraine says Russia launched aerial attack as officials from both sides resume US-mediated negotiations.

Ukrainian firefighters work at the site of a recent Russian airstrike on a warehouse in Sloviansk, Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine set for Geneva peace talks as military strikes continue

By Nils Adler and Urooba Jamal
Published On 18 Feb 2026

  • Officials from Russia and Ukraine are in Geneva for the second day of United States-mediated talks, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff saying both sides have agreed to continue negotiations.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over “his assistance in the killing of Ukrainians”.